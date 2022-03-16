$118.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTHGet Rating) to announce sales of $118.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.60 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $87.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $481.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $514.39 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUTH stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 282,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,143. The firm has a market cap of $771.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

