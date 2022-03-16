$148.20 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $148.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.84 million and the lowest is $147.97 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $144.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $593.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.06 million to $593.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $620.13 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $633.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.76. 310,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $1,446,045. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

