$2.52 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.19. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 769%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $13.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $13.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $97.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.