$201.97 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will post $201.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.20 million and the lowest is $201.70 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $191.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $755.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $765.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $800.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $825.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.65. 8,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

