21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $22.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several brokerages have commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $694.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,840,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 138,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after buying an additional 86,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,960 shares during the period.

About 21Vianet Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.