2,576 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 151.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.20. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

