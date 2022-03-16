2,598 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,592,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

MKSI stock opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.56 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.26.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

