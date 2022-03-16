2,661 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $29,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

