$300.70 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to announce $300.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.80 million and the lowest is $298.60 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $287.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $98.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

