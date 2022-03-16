3,300 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

