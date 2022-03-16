345 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after purchasing an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,532,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.48.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

