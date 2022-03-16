$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will post $50,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $60,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. 1,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

