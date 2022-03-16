$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) to report $6.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $20.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 million to $21.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.20 million, with estimates ranging from $32.47 million to $35.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

DarioHealth stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.46. 325,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,119. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.