$638.34 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to post sales of $638.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.90 million. Envista posted sales of $709.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 4,181 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $199,977.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envista by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after acquiring an additional 855,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $49.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

