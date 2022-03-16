693 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 693 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.08. 50,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,086. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $520.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

