$734.53 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to report sales of $734.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the highest is $786.35 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

VC stock traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.88. 379,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,189. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $136.58.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.