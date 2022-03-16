$815.95 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) to post $815.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $836.00 million and the lowest is $795.90 million. ChampionX posted sales of $684.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ChampionX by 76.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ChampionX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 917.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 2,285,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 2.99. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.