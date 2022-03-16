A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 21,470 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19.

On Monday, January 31st, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $219,316.88.

A10 Networks stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $983.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $1,741,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

