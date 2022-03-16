AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 210

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Danske downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

Shares of SKFRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,417. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

