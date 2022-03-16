Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.
About Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME)
Featured Stories
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.