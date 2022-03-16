AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 126.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,922,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $275.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

