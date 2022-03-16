Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $15.64

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $16.20. Abcam shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 767 shares traded.

ABCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

