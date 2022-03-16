Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $15.64

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $16.20. Abcam shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 767 shares traded.
ABCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
