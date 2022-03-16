AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.39

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 73014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of -1.42.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 501,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 86,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 169.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

