Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.74. 79,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.13. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.