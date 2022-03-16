Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

