Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACST. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
ACST opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.80.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.