Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACST. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

ACST opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

