ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 287,798 shares.The stock last traded at $47.47 and had previously closed at $56.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.63.

ACM Research shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

