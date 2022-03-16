AcuityAds Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

AT stock opened at C$2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.32. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$20.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Tal Hayek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,870.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

