Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.50. 4,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 461,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -179.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $200,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

