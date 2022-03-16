Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn Buys 34,777 Shares

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.