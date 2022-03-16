AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $15.42. AerSale shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,569 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AerSale by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

