AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $15.42. AerSale shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,569 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.
About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerSale (ASLE)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.