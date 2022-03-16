Aeva Technologies (AEVA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aeva Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -7.92 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $130.38 million 22.32

Aeva Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 664 2532 2973 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 225.91%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 45.03%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -124.94% 2.02% -1.43%

Summary

Aeva Technologies competitors beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.