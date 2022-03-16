Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2,526.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,010,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

