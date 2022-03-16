Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28. Akumin has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akumin will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Akumin by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

