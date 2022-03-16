Akumin (TSE:AKU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 7150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKU. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.20.

Akumin ( TSE:AKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.47 million. Analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

