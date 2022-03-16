Alan B. Howe Buys 2,500 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Howe bought 2,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $19,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

