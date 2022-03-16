Alan B. Howe Buys 2,500 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Howe bought 2,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $19,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.