Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

ALRS stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $494.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

