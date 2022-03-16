Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

ALHC opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $6,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $2,094,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $10,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $4,448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

