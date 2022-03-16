Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$64.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)
