Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$64.00

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

