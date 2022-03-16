Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCI opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

