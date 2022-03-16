Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 495.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 109.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.9% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $514.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.07, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.80. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

