Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AFX opened at GBX 1,735 ($22.56) on Wednesday. Alpha FX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,260 ($16.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,861.44. The firm has a market cap of £710.73 million and a P/E ratio of 32.37.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 2,315 ($30.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.