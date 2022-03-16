Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ALT traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $6.42. 56,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $255.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

