Altius Minerals Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALS. TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.67.

ALS opened at C$23.25 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.48 and a 1 year high of C$25.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The stock has a market cap of C$957.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

