Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

AMRC stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.03. 13,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,347. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.18.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,411. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ameresco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

