American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Axle is poised to reap benefits from its strides in EV space. The Inovance and REE Automotive collaborations are likely to aid its top line. Its new driveline solution promises to offer greater business diversification and drive growth. Portfolio optimization is also enhancing the firm’s prospects. Divestment of its U.S iron casting operations has improved margins. However, the firm expects chip-related headwinds to persist in the near term, thereby inducing lost revenues. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs and freight and manufacturing inefficiencies are other concerns. R&D costs are expected to rise on the back of increased investments, thereby denting margins. The firm’s high debt-to-capital ratio of further restricts its financial flexibilities. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,996. The company has a market capitalization of $978.79 million, a PE ratio of 286.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

