American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Down 1.1%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $37.77. Approximately 801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QPFF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 5,891.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period.

