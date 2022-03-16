American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 15.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in XPEL by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the third quarter worth $27,674,000.

Get XPEL alerts:

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,800 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

XPEL Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.