American International Group Inc. Has $783,000 Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 337,357 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 50.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 460,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,066,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 302,884 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PBF opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.53) EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

