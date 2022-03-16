American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

